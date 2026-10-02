Delhi University to start placement drive on October 7, 4,000 students register

Opportunities at the placement drive will be open to all Delhi University students.. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/ representational)

The University of Delhi will organise the second edition of its placement drive, AVASAR 2026, on October 7, with more than 85 organisations expected to participate and over 4,000 students already registered for the event.

Organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the Office of the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW), the placement drive will be held at the Multipurpose Hall, Gate No. 2, G C Narang Marg, North Campus, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Earlier known as the “Job Mela”, AVASAR aims to connect students with prospective employers and facilitate access to employment and internship opportunities across sectors and professional domains, the university said.