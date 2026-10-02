Delhi University to start placement drive on October 7, 4,000 students register

The University of Delhi will organise the second edition of its placement drive, AVASAR 2026, on October 7, with more than 85 organisations expected to participate and over 4,000 students already registered for the event.
Organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the Office of the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW), the placement drive will be held at the Multipurpose Hall, Gate No. 2, G C Narang Marg, North Campus, from 9 am to 5 pm.
Earlier known as the “Job Mela”, AVASAR aims to connect students with prospective employers and facilitate access to employment and internship opportunities across sectors and professional domains, the university said.
The drive will be open to all Delhi University students.
Among the organisations expected to participate are SPRIX Japan, Teach for India, Kotak Life, PPG Foundation, Influngio, Surasa, Dear Sir E-Learning, Cambridge School, Bharti Bhawan, Unthinkable Solutions, Muthoot Finance, Verdicto, Connect Jobs, LSSSDC, Intellexia Tech and Hazelnut Cyborg Infra Solutions, among others.
According to the university, the highest annual salary package on offer exceeds Rs 10 lakh, while the highest internship stipend is up to Rs 60,000 per month.
The initiative is part of the CPC’s efforts to strengthen engagement between the university and employers and expand students’ access to job and internship opportunities.
The placement drive will also allow students to interact with organisations across sectors and explore career opportunities aligned with their academic qualifications and skill sets, the university said.
— with inputs from PTI