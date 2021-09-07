Delhi University to reopen campus in a phased manner from September 15

The University of Delhi has decided reopen its campus for students in a phased manner from September 15. The university has issued a notice on its website stating the guidelines on college and campus reopening.

As per the notice, the laboratory, practical classes and other similar activities for the final undergraduate and postgraduate students will be resumed from September 15 with a maximum of 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the classroom. Final year students have also been allowed to participate in the placement purpose.

The university has allowed the reopening of libraries from September 6 onwards. It has been advised that if the sitting arrangements can not be devised as per the SOPs issued, libraries may allow issuing of books to students on regular basis.

“Theory classes for both UG/PG courses will be held in online mode until further notice,” the notification reads.

The university has advised all the teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges/departments/centres to get both doses of the ovid-19 vaccination at the earliest. It has also urged the students to get at least one dose vaccination however, the hostel students must get vaccinated with both doses.