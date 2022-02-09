Delhi University to reopen from February 17: DU Proctor

The University of Delhi (DU) will be reopening for physical classes from February 17, 2022, DU Proctor Rajni Abbi announced today, i.e. February 9, while addressing protesting ABVP activists.

For the past few days, students and activists had been protesting in the Delhi University’s North Campus, outside the office of the VC, demanding that the university reopens physical classes immediately. The protests started a few days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave a green light to resumption of offline classes in the national capital.

Initially organised by Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the protests grew in number with time and saw presence of activists from the left and right wing, along with students.

Today, while addressing protesting ABVP activists, the DU Proctor Rajni Abbi announced that the university will reopen on February 17 and a notification will soon be issued from the office of the vice-chancellor about the same.

On the morning of February 9, nine ABVP activists had launched a hunger strike at Delhi University’s North Campus demanding reopening of colleges. Activists from left wing were also seen protesting for the same in the campus on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) is also protesting in the campus today. DUTA is raising its voice against the draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022, which will be discussed in the Acadmeic Council meeting today.