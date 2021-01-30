Delhi University to reopen from February 1

The University of Delhi (DU) will reopen on February 1. The decision was taken after a meeting with the heads of departments of the university and principals of colleges affiliated to DU. All the colleges, centres, and departments will be functional and all teaching staff has been asked to attend their workplace from February 1.

Among studnets, only final-year students have been asked to come back to the campus in small batches.

Final-year students — who need access to laboratories and have practical classes — will be allowed to return first. Students’ return, however, is not mandatory. Students, as per the notice, can return to their campus on a voluntary basis.

The university has been shut since mid-March due to the nationwide lockdown announced to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. For the students admitted to other classes, the classes will continue as per schedule.