Delhi University to open new girls’ degree college, AAP government allots land

The AAP government has allotted a piece of land in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area to the Delhi University for the opening of a girls’ degree college. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved the allotment of Gaon Sabha land measuring 40 bighas in Fatehpur Beri to the university, according to a letter sent by KS Meena, director (panchayat), Delhi to DU’s vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi.

The college will have a residential facility for staff and faculty, hostel facility for the students along with sports complex, it stated.

According to the terms and conditions, the allotment has been made on free of cost basis on lease for 99 years and the university will have to obtain the prior sanction from the DDA/MCD before putting structures even of temporary nature on the land.

It will be the responsibility of the university to protect the land from any type of encroachment and will have to submit the site plan to the lessor (Delhi government) and maintain open space around the boundary wall by planting trees.

A total of 90 colleges come under the University of Delhi (DU) as of now. The admissions at colleges under the DU are ongoing. The admissions are based on merit including entrance exam as well as class 12 board exams.