Delhi University to make tree plantation part of curriculum from new academic session

The University of Delhi took a new and innovative step and moved from environmental education to environmental action at the ground level. From the coming academic session, it will now be compulsory for every DU student to plant at least one tree anywhere in the country during the course of their study. This will be applicable at the undergraduate, postgraduate and M.Phil./Ph.D. level.

“Planting millions of suitable trees and creating a natural ecosystem is one of the best ways and this can be achieved faster through massive students participation,” said Professor P.C. Joshi, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi while addressing the media in the press conference.

Prof. P.C. Joshi said, every year Delhi University admits lakhs of students from different parts of the country and they will be our climate warriors.

Botanist Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director of the Centre for Himalayan Studies and the brain behind the proposal said, “Today we are facing a major Biosphere Crisis and there are only 28 trees per person available in India while the global average is 422 tress per person, Canada has 8,953 and China has 130 trees per person.”

The programme will be scientifically monitored and evaluated by the respective colleges, centers and departments. Details of the methods and process for evaluation have been simplified and made easier for the students so that they actually contribute to society and towards better environmental protection.