Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

Delhi University to launch centre for disabilities studies

"Delhi University is starting a centre for disabilities studies under which several courses will be started. The focus of the centre will be to make education and administration more inclusive," said Bipin Kumar Tiwari, an officer on special duty at the varsity's Equal Opportunity Cell.

du, du pwd admissionsThe officials said five per cent of the total sanctioned strength in each programme of all DU colleges is also reserved for candidates in the ‘person with benchmark disability (PwBD)' category. (Representative image)

Delhi University will soon start a centre for disabilities studies with an aim to make education more inclusive, the varsity officials said on Friday.

Addressing a webinar, the officials said several courses, including those related to computers and skill enhancement, will be introduced under the centre.

He said the centre will provide a special focus on sign language. “We are planning to begin several computer-related and skill enhancement courses under the centre,” he said.

The webinar was organised to apprise students about the reservation policies to help students from the minority and backward classes during the ongoing admission process.

The officials said five per cent of the total sanctioned strength in each programme of all DU colleges is also reserved for candidates in the ‘person with benchmark disability (PwBD)’ category.

Separate merit lists will be declared for candidates seeking admission under the PwBD quota, they added.

Tiwari said candidates will be considered for admissions under relevant categories only if they provide a valid certificate or document issued by the respective issuing authority.

To redress grievances that may arise during admissions, Tiwari said every college will establish a grievance redressal committee.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 01:23:42 pm
