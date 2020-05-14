Delhi University to conduct UG, PG exams from July 1, online open-book mode a possibility

Delhi University UG, PG exams to be conducted from July 1. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Delhi University UG, PG exams to be conducted from July 1. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Delhi University will conduct final year undergraduate and postgraduate examinations from July 1. The varsity is also considering to conduct the examinations in open online book mode if situation arising out of Covid-19 does not improve. The ‘open-book’ mode of examination — which is practiced globally — will provide students to refer books, notes and other study materials to answer the questions.

The students will download the questions of their course from the respective portal, and will upload the answers in a span of two hours. The varsity in its notification said examinations for final year postgraduate and undergraduate students, including exams for students registered with School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) will begin from July 1.

READ | IIM-Kashipur conducts trimester ‘exams from home’

The schedule of the examination will be notified by the month-end. “In case the situation does not appear to be normal in view of COVID-19 and to maintain social distancing, safety and health of the students, the university will adopt alternative mode of examinations i.e. Open Book Examinations (OBE) for final semester/term/year UG and PG students of all programmes and streams along with arrears (ER) of previous semesters/term/year,” the notification said.

Read| Online courses to upskill during quarantine: Unique short courses to pursue online | Courses to enhance professional communication | Online courses that offer foreign degree | Online courses by Harvard University | Online courses with IIM certification | Forensic audit to course on direction unique digital courses

Almost 75 per cent of the varsity students surveyed have said they will not be able to sit for online examinations. Around 72 per cent also cited “poor connectivity” as the reason for not being able to attend all online classes currently underway.

READ | Delhi govt releases Rs 18.75 crore for salaries for staff of 12 DU colleges

As per the survey by All India Students’ Association (AISA), 44.4 per cent students said that their college was conducting online classes, 37.7 per cent classes were only being held for a few subjects and 17.9 per cent claimed their college was not holding online classes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd