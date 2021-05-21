Delhi University to conduct open book exams for May/June semester from June 7

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday confirmed that the final semester/year examinations scheduled to begin on June 7 will be online open-book exams (OBE) like last year. Like the second phase of OBE conducted in September 2020, students will be given the option to sit for the exam remotely or appear for the exam from their college/institute.

DU on Thursday postponed its final semester/annual examinations for the second time due to COVID-19. The exams scheduled to begin from June 1 will now begin on June 7.

“It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the final semester/annual examinations May/June 2021 to be commenced from June 1, 2021, are hereby postponed and same shall start from June 7, 2021. Accordingly, all the Date sheets released for commencement of examinations from May 15, 2021, are hereby withdrawn,” Dean of Examinations, DS Rawat said in a notice.

The new date sheets shall be released soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 semester examination will be issued in due course of time.

Earlier, DU had suspended online classes for roughly two weeks from May 4 to 16. Exams scheduled to originally begin on May 15, were also postponed by two weeks to June 1.