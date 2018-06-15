Delhi University to colleges: Keep your cut-offs realistic

According to officials, there have been several instances in the past where less popular colleges have set higher cut-offs as compared to the more popular ones, creating a situation where these seats would go vacant for several lists (Express Photo/Abinav Saha/File) According to officials, there have been several instances in the past where less popular colleges have set higher cut-offs as compared to the more popular ones, creating a situation where these seats would go vacant for several lists (Express Photo/Abinav Saha/File)

Keep cut-offs realistic is the advice that Delhi University gave to its colleges on Thursday. Stating that not more than 20% seats are filled even after the first three cut-off lists are declared — especially in less popular colleges — the varsity said it will provide an interface to view cut-offs set by all 60 colleges. This interface will be exclusively provided to colleges to help them decide what their cut-off should be. According to officials, there have been several instances in the past where less popular colleges have set higher cut-offs as compared to the more popular ones, creating a situation where these seats would go vacant for several lists.

“On analysing data of the past few years, we saw that hardly 20% of all seats are filled in the first three cut-off lists. Through the interface, colleges can check cut-offs and determine their own list. This is only advisory in nature,” said M K Pandit, chairman of the admission advisory committee. He was addressing a gathering of principals and representatives of over 60 colleges at the conference centre on Thursday. Officials added that high-Class XII board exam scores in CBSE, as well as in state boards, have led to cut-offs touching a new high every year. St Stephen’s College, which released its first list on Monday, saw its cut-off increase — indicating that this could be the trend for other colleges as well.

Many college representatives, however, called it a tedious move.

“Most colleges prepare the final cut-offs a day before it is declared. So it is not clear how the interface will help,” said a representative of Gargi College.

The university also asked for details of each admission form after every list — something that colleges deemed unnecessary.

“After admission in each list, there are withdrawals… So it is only going to be sheer waste of time. Sending one consolidated list after admissions are closed is a better idea,” said a representative of a South Campus college.

The university also promised that this year, between August 31 and September 1, 50% of the funds collected as admission fee will be transferred to colleges.

Last year, colleges faced a cash crunch as the transfer was not made until several months later.

