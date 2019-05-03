Delhi University to begin admissions by May 20

Delhi University is likely to begin its admission registration on May 20 and the process will go on till May 31, as per a tentative admission schedule approved by the Standing Committee of Academic Council in its meeting Thursday. The first cut-off list may be issued on June 14, officials said.

“This is a tentative schedule which needs final approval of the Academic Council,” Rasal Singh, a member of the committee, told The Indian Express.

The committee has also proposed curbs on sports quota admissions. “The committee has also decided to consider only those sports which are played in the Olympics, Commonwealth Games or Asian Games. All others, like men’s softball will be excluded,” he said.

The meeting was unable to arrive at a decision on medium of entrance examination, increasing ward quota for teaching and non-teaching staff, and admission relief to rural students.

“We have proposed increasing ward quota seats for teaching and non-teaching staff since there has been no increase since the 54% OBC expansion. Another proposal suggests giving 1% relaxation to students from government and rural schools,” said Singh.