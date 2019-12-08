DUTA says will continue protest

Teachers protesting under the banner of DUTA inside the office of Vice Chancellor’s office at Delhi University in New Delhi on Wednesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA Teachers protesting under the banner of DUTA inside the office of Vice Chancellor’s office at Delhi University in New Delhi on Wednesday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association’s (DUTA) Thursday decided to press ahead with its ongoing strike demanding absorption of ad hoc teachers into permanent posts in the varsity, despite several concessions offered by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in favour of the protesting teachers.

The ministry had earlier stated that ad hoc teachers working in Delhi University in the current academic year will be allowed to continue working till permanent faculty are appointed.

It had also tweaked the criteria for shortlisting candidates for assistant professor appointments in favour of ad hoc teachers and also considering their years of experience.

However, DUTA, in its general body meeting resolution, stated that the ministry and the University Grants Commission have not addressed the primary demand of the teachers’ ongoing strike — a one-time absorption of all temporary and ad hoc teachers to the university’s permanent teaching posts.

“… the DUTA General Body Meeting decides to carry forward the movement till our legitimate demand for absorption of all existing ad hoc and temporary teachers on the basis of 200-point DOPT (Department of Personnel and Training) roster through a one-time regulation. Further, the DUTA demands that the second tranche of positions of the much delayed OBC expansion and EWS (economically weaker sections) expansion be immediately utilised and added to the teaching roster…”read the resolution passed in the general body meeting.

This means that the university’s teachers will continue with their boycott of exam invigilation and evaluation duties for the ongoing end of semester examinations.

