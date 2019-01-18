DUTA march against UGC policies

By VATSLA SRIVASTAVA

& DEVANARAYANAN PRASAD

Advertising

The Delhi University Teacher’s Association Thursday held a long march from Zakir Hussain College to Parliament Street via Ramlila Maidan to protest against the “unjust policies” of the Ministry of Human Resources and Development and the University Grants Commission.

The teachers were detained at Parliament Street and Mandir Marg police stations. Their demands included restoring the 200-point roster, absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers, and implementation of the reservation system.

Ex-DUTA president Nandita Narain alleged: “The government is stopping promotions and pensions of teachers and slashing funds and seats for higher education because they want to move us from a publicly funded university to a private one…”

Reporters are interns at The Indian Express