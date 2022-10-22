Delhi University issues anti-ragging guidelines for safe induction of new batch

University of Delhi Saturday issued anti-ragging guidelines notifying the steps being taken to ensure safe induction and study experience of the new batch. In this regard university will also set up two joint control rooms in north and south campus from November 2 to 11.

Anti-ragging posters in Hindi and English languages will be installed at various spots in the campus and colleges as wll as police pickets will be placed outside every DU college with special assistance to be provided to women colleges.

The university has also directed all colleges to keep a check on the entry of outsiders as well as to form anti-ragging and disciplinary committee with the help of NCC and NSS students.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has ensured that women police in plain clothes will be deployed at the university as well as outside the premise of each college. If any student is found guilty will be suspended/ expelled from the college

In case a student wants to lodge a complaint, they can submit a written complaint to the college authorities or call on 24×7 UGC Helpline numbers – 1800805522 or can call the neared PCR Van by dialing 112.