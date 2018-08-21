After a 2-year hiatus, AAP student wing to give DUSU polls fresh shot

DUSU elections are usually held on the first or second Friday of September. DUSU elections are usually held on the first or second Friday of September.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s students’ wing — the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) — will contest the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, to be held in September. The announcement was made by AAP minister Gopal Rai after an event at DU’s North Campus.

CYSS had last contested in 2015, when it was routed, coming third, even fourth, on some seats. Last year, NSUI won the post of president and vice-president, while ABVP won on the post of secretary and joint-secretary.

Speaking on the topic of ‘constructive nationalism’, Rai said, “History has proved that big movements always start by students and youth, and the country needs constructive politics today. That is why we have decided that CYSS will contest DUSU polls.”

An AAP leader, however, said talks of alliance with any organisation were “premature”. Confirming this, CYSS vice-president Aqdas Sami said: “We have decided to contest, but other details will be worked out later.”

DUSU elections are usually held on the first or second Friday of September. Major organisations in the fray — Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) — have already started their pre-election campaign.

The NSUI and ABVP have ruled out talks of any alliance. While AISA has shortlisted 15 candidates, ABVP has narrowed down on nine names, the organisations said.

