Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
DU NCWEB students hold protest against withholding of exam results

The results of the second, third, and fourth semester exams of NCWEB students have been held back. These exams were conducted online during the pandemic.

Delhi university's NCWEB students hold protestThe students have also accused officials of marking several of them absent despite their appearance in exams. (Express image by Rdhika Tanwar/ Representative image)

Students of Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), Delhi University on Monday held a protest against the withholding of exam results for various students. The demonstration was staged at university’s examination branch.

Read |Students’ Federation of India calls for protest against DU’s new internal assessment scheme

Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), a student organisation, alleged that the semester results of many students have been withheld by the officials who claim that there are errors in the registration forms of the students.

“The students have paid fees on the portal and yet even on presenting the fee slips, the blame for the delay in the declaration of the exam results is being put on them by the officials who state that their registration form and admit cards were ‘provisional’ and not final,” KYS said in a statement.

There was no immediate response from the university administration.

Also Read |After CUET 2022, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease

The students have also accused officials of marking several of them absent despite their appearance in exams.

“The apathy of the DU and NCWEB officials knows no bounds as when a student in utter exasperation blamed the officials for spoiling her academic career, the official apathetically responded that even if several students commit suicide it would not matter much,” the KYS claimed.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 10:59 IST
