Delhi University student admission row: Disability groups demand action

The Haemophilia Federation and the National Thalassemia Welfare Society have written to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on the cancellation of admission of a student with haemophilia, a disorder in which blood doesn’t clot normally.

The 17-year-old student secured admission to the University College of Medical Sciences, under Delhi University. After attending classes for six days, he was asked to surrender the seat as the medical board found that his disability is between 21-39% — making him ineligible for reservation under the People with Disability (PwD) quota. His father, Bhoop Singh Gurjar, has moved court.

The next date of hearing is on August 14. The Indian Express had reported the case on August 9.

The national associations have requested the DGHS to take action against the disability re-certification carried out as per an order from DU’s Faculty of Medical Science (FMS), despite the student having an eligibility certificate from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) set up by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Vikas C Goyal, President of the Haemophilia Federation, in his letter said, “The student’s tale highlights a problem of neglect, and delays, that plague almost every government office in the country. It is our request to you to pass directives to the medical institutions in the country to comply with DGHS-approved certification, and not harass candidates with all 21 benchmark disabilities to appear multiple times in front of a medical board for verification of their already verified disability certificates.”

The benchmark disabilities include dyslexia, haemophila, sickle cell disease, thalassemia and others. These are now included in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, by virtue of which they are eligible for reservation.

“DGHS is the final authority to decide cases where any controversy or doubt arises in the interpretation of definitions, classifications, or evaluation procedures of said guidelines. We feel this unnecessary assessment for candidates with hematological disabilities causes harassment and is not in compliance with DGHS guidelines,” said JS Arora of the thalassemia society.

