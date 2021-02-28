scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Latest news

Delhi University, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on academic collaboration in Indian music

The MoU was signed at a two-day international webinar, "Traditional Music in Different Cultures: Opportunities and Challenges in the Changing Global Scenario", hosted by the Delhi University's Department of Music on February 25 and 26

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: February 28, 2021 4:14:49 pm
DU 1200The MoU was signed at a two-day international webinar, "Traditional Music in Different Cultures: Opportunities and Challenges in the Changing Global Scenario". Representational image/ file

The Delhi University‘s Faculty of Music and Fine Arts and the Singapore Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for “cultural, academic and research collaboration agreement in Indian music”. The MoU was signed at a two-day international webinar, “Traditional Music in Different Cultures: Opportunities and Challenges in the Changing Global Scenario”, hosted by the Delhi University’s Department of Music on February 25 and 26.

“The MoU will expand the cultural and institutional footprint of both the prestigious musical institutions with a rich historical background – SIFAS commencing its glorious music journey in 1949, and the Department of Music taking its first step towards musical excellence in 1960,” an official statement said.

Top Education News
Click here for more

“The teachers and students of SIFAS will get an opportunity to perform at the University of Delhi, and vice versa,” it said. “The MoU would also enable the faculty to spread its footprint in South East Asia in collaboration with SIFAS and give the much needed boost to Indian music and fine arts,” it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement