SRCC, EY India launch 12-month AI-focused programme for UG students

Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has launched Varsity for Innovation, Business and Economics, termed as ‘AI-VIBE’, a 12-month programme aimed at preparing students for careers in an AI-enabled economy. The programme, jointly developed by SRCC and Ernst & Young (EY) India, the course combines AI-focused learning with industry mentorship, applied projects and exposure to real-world business problems.
The programme is designed for SRCC students from third semester onwards and will focus on building both technical and business skills. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into business functions, the course aims to help students understand and apply AI tools and technologies across different areas of the economy.
AI VIBE will cover machine learning, Generative AI, AI agents, decision intelligence, data analytics, financial technologies, blockchain, responsible AI and AI governance. The curriculum is structured to give students exposure to both emerging technologies and their applications in business and management.
The programme will also include hackathons, mentoring sessions, industry engagement and applied learning activities. Students will have opportunities to learn from AI specialists from EY India and other industry professionals, while working on practical problems that connect their academic learning with workplace requirements.
The course is intended to address the growing demand for AI literacy and related skills as organisations increasingly incorporate artificial intelligence into core business processes, EY and SRCC said in a joint statement. Alongside technical capabilities, the programme will focus on business problem-solving, helping students understand how AI can be used to support decision-making and innovation.
Admission to AI VIBE will follow a selective process. Students from Semester 3 onwards can participate in the selection process, which will include assessments, interviews and submission of a Statement of Purpose (SOP). Once admitted, participants will undergo continuous project-based assessments during the programme and a final evaluation at the end.
The programme is sponsored by EY India and will be delivered through the collaboration between the company and SRCC. The initiative is being launched during SRCC’s centennial year and is positioned as an industry-academia model that connects undergraduate education with evolving workplace requirements.
The programme also places emphasis on responsible use of artificial intelligence. Along with technical areas such as machine learning and Generative AI, students will study responsible AI and AI governance, providing exposure to issues surrounding the development and use of AI in business, the statement said.