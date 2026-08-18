SRCC, EY India launch 12-month AI-focused programme for UG students

Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has launched Varsity for Innovation, Business and Economics, termed as ‘AI-VIBE’, a 12-month programme aimed at preparing students for careers in an AI-enabled economy. The programme, jointly developed by SRCC and Ernst & Young (EY) India, the course combines AI-focused learning with industry mentorship, applied projects and exposure to real-world business problems.

The programme is designed for SRCC students from third semester onwards and will focus on building both technical and business skills. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into business functions, the course aims to help students understand and apply AI tools and technologies across different areas of the economy.