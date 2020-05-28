Delhi University releases tentative schedule for UG, PG admissions

The application process will commence from June 8. Representational image/ file The application process will commence from June 8. Representational image/ file

The University of Delhi (DU) has released a tentative schedule for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate courses. The application process is likely to commence from June 8 and the candidates can apply online till June 30. The tentative dates were circulated as part of the agenda for the academic council’s meeting scheduled on May 29.

As part of the release, the entrance exams for PG admissions are likely to be conducted from July 27 to August 10. The first cut-off will be released on August 11, following which, the second, third, fourth and fifth cut-off will be released.

“All applicants must register through the University of Delhi online admissions portal — du.ac.in. All undergraduate admissions for 2020-21 will be administered only through this portal. There is no offline admission for any applicant. Only eligible applicants who have registered online through the university portal can be considered for admission,” varsity’s tentative admission release mentioned.

The revised dates of the Delhi University entrance test (DUET 2020) will be released soon. The exam is an entrance gateway for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses.

