Delhi University says it will not hold exams for first, second-year UG students

Delhi University Thursday said it would not hold examinations for first- and second-year students, and that assessment would be done based on the previous semester’s marks and internal assessment. The university said it was a “one-time measure” being taken in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This applies to regular students studying in various DU colleges, as well as those in the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). It is also applicable to first-year PG students. DU has already announced that exams for final-year students will be held in an online open book examination (OBE) format from July 1.

In a notification Thursday, Dean Examinations Vinay Gupta said, “In view of the prevailing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is notified hereby to all concerned that the intermediate semester/term/year students shall be graded by adopting an alternative mode for the same as conducting examinations for intermediate semester/term/year students (second semester/term/ Ist year and fourth semester/term/IInd year students) in the conventional mode i.e. pen and paper, is not feasible as per existing government norms of maintaining social distancing and safety and health of the students.”

“The matter was intensively deliberated in the bodies i.e. task force constituted by DU in view of Covid-19 and the working group on examinations, based on which it has been decided that as a one-time measure, alternative mode of grading for promotion/results shall be adopted as per composite format for calculating the same for the intermediate semester/term/year students for the academic session 2019-2020, so that students can take their career forward,” he added.

Gupta said grading could be “composite of 50% marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation/assignment-based evaluation adopted by the university/colleges/faculty/centre wherever applicable” and the “remaining 50% marks can be awarded on the basis of performance in previous semester/term/year only”.

“For students of intermediate semester/term/year, having no previous performance i.e. having no marks in previous semester/ term/year, shall be graded on the basis of 100% assignment-based evaluation,” he said.

In a separate notification for PWD-category students, Gupta said the total duration of the OBE for the category would be five hours.

“This will include two hours for attempting the examination as per prescribed time for the OBE, one hour for the purpose of downloading the question paper and uploading the scanned images of answer sheets, extra time of 20 minutes per hour… and further one hour above all as a special provision as purely one-time measure,” he said.

