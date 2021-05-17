Delhi University resumes online classes after two-week suspension, DUTA demands extension

Online classes resume today at Delhi University after a two-week suspension but the university’s teachers’ association (DUTA) is pressing for an extension of this suspension.

On May 4, the university administration had notified that online teaching shall remain suspended till May 16. On Sunday, the DUTA had asked that this suspension be extended for another two weeks, stating that “given the prevailing situation where every day we are losing our near and dear ones or where self or family members are struggling with the illness, the situation continues to be grim.”

In the last week, the university has lost several faculty members to COVID including the head of its political science department and two teachers each from Daulat Ram College and Deshbandhu College.

The association also asked for other relaxations for the university community. “Teachers are reporting that students across colleges and courses are not in a position to submit IA [internal assignments] given their mental stress and family situations. Hence, we request that for the continuing students – IV semester students (UG courses), this deadline be relaxed further. Many teachers are still in the grip of COVID and are finding it difficult to meet these deadlines. As there will be no semester-end examinations for the continuing students, this relief can be given to students and teachers.”

It also asked that an alternate mode of assessment instead of examinations be held for final year students as well. As of now, their online open book examinations are to begin on June 1.

Rajesh Jha, who teaches at Rajdhani College, said that though online classes resume today, teachers have decided to be lenient and flexible in their approach. “We know the difficulties that students are facing so we are going to be relaxed about things like attendance.”

A teacher at Kirori Mal College also said, “It’s not possible to push students to submit their assignments at this time. So many of them are struggling with COVID in their families.”