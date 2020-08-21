Delhi University reopens hostels, residents to follow 14-day quarantine, social distancing

Delhi University reopening hostels in phased manner. (Representational image)

The University of Delhi (DU) is planning to reopen its hostels, however, due to the pandemic, the working of the hostels will be different. At first only “registered bona-fide PhD students” will be allowed to come back to the hostels in a phased manner. The first preference will be given to senior PhD students followed by other PhD students, as per a notice issued by the varsity. Further final-year students who wish to vacate their hostel rooms will be allowed to visit their hostel rooms.

The varsity has asked hostels not to charge the mess and only 50 per cent of the monthly electricity and water charges for residents. common room and gym will remain closed, however, the computer room, TV room, library, and reading will be open with safe distancing norms. The residents will not be allowed to leave the hostel premises except for a medical emergency.

Students coming back to hostels will have to mandatory follow 14-days self-quarantine in their respective hostel rooms followed by their screening by the WUS Health Center. Only after completing the quarantine period, the students will be allowed to attend their respective research laboratories. Fellows will have to provide evidence that they are visiting their respective research laboratories only in the form of a letter from their research supervisors.

“The University of Delhi recognizes that it is very essential to interact with the hostel residents on a regular basis for an update on their difficulties and boost their morale. Therefore, Hostel Authorities are advised to devise a method to ensure the availability of at least one person for regular interaction with the residents,” the official notice by the varsity read.

Several other institutes and universities are also considering opening up their facilities as the government has started ‘unlock’ procedures across the major parts of the country. From making campuses into isolated units to scholarships and pay-later options for families, universities across India are opting several measures for reopening. Read here

