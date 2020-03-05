Delhi University releases UG/ PG results, check here

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be held from June 2 to 9, 2020. The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be held from June 2 to 9, 2020.

The University of Delhi has released results of undergraduate/ post graduate (UG/ PG) examinations conducted in the month of November/ December. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the website– du.ac.in.

DU UG/ PG results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website– du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the application process for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2020 will begin from April 2, 2020. The exam will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested, eligible candidates can apply through the websites- du.ac.in, nta.ac.in/DuetExam.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be held from June 2 to 9, 2020. The application process for the DUET will be closed on March 21. The computer-based exam’s admit card will be out on April 30 and the result will be released on June 25. The entrance exam is held for admission in various courses at the undergraduate level in the DU.

