Delhi University releases special cut-off for UG courses

Delhi University admissions 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the special cut-off for admission to undergraduate courses across colleges. Students who have not been able to attain a seat at the varsity in five cut-off lists so far can avail the opportunity. If a candidate has marks equal to or more than the cut-off prescribed, they can apply for admission at the college. This year, the entire admission process is being held online, hence students have to apply at du.ac.in.

For the special cut-off list, the admissions process will begin on November 24 and will only remain active till 1 pm on November 25. Candidates will have to apply within the limited deadline. Apart from the special cut-off, sixth and seventh cut-off lists will also be released. Earlier, only five cut-off lists were scheduled to be released. There are a total of 70,000 seats at the undergraduate level across courses and colleges.

Check the college-wise special cut-off list –

Ramjas College

Motilal Nehru College

Aryabhatta College

Vivekananda College

Zakir Husain Delhi College

