Delhi University releases schedule for PG upgrade, mid-entry for CSAS 2026-27 admissions

The University of Delhi has announced a detailed schedule covering the upgrade window, mid-entry and correction facility, and the third round of allocation for postgraduate programmes under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) 2026-27. The notice, issued by the admission branch, also covers round 1 of performance-based programmes — including MFA, MA Music, B.P.Ed and M.P.Ed — along with admissions under the CW (Children/Wards of war widows and similar categories), Sports, and Ward quotas.

Upgrade Window: June 30 – July 1

Candidates who have already confirmed their admission by paying fees in rounds one or two and currently hold a seat will get a chance to either freeze their current seat or upgrade to a better preference.

Task Schedule Candidates to opt for “Freeze” or “Upgrade” 10 am, Tuesday, June 30, 2026, to 4:59 pm, Wednesday, July 1, 2026

The upgrade option is available only to candidates who have successfully paid admission fees in Round one or two and currently hold a confirmed seat. This option is not available to candidates who have already received their first preference or have already clicked freeze.

Mid-entry and correction window: July 2 – July 4

This window offers a second chance to two distinct categories of candidates.

Candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS PG 2026 or could not complete their application form for any programme can now participate through Mid-Entry. This requires payment of a Mid-Entry fee of Rs 1,000 (non-refundable).

Task Schedule Fresh candidates to apply for the Mid-Entry, and Correction provision for already registered candidates 10 am, Thursday, July 2, 2026 to 4:59 PM, Saturday, July 4, 2026

Already-registered candidates can use this window to correct their eligibility conditions for their selected field. However, candidates should note that the Change of Category is a one-time facility — those who have already availed this option once will not be permitted to change their category again during this Correction Window.

Third round of allocation, performance-based programmes (Round 1), CW, sports and ward admissions

Story continues below this ad

Task Schedule Declaration of Third CSAS (PG) allocation along with Round 1 of Performance-based programmes Monday, July 6, 2026 Declaration of CW, Sports, and Ward supernumerary quota Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seat of Third CSAS (PG) allocation along with Round 1 of Performance-based programmes Monday, July 6, 2026 to 4:59 PM, Thursday, July 9, 2026 CW, Sports and Ward candidates to “Accept” the allocated seat Tuesday, July 7, 2026 to 4:59 PM, Thursday, July 9, 2026 Department/Centre/College to Verify and Approve the online applications Monday, July 6, 2026, till 4:59 PM, Friday, July 10, 2026 Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates Till 4:59 PM, Saturday, July 11, 2026

Students need to know that for upgrades, candidates holding a confirmed seat from Round one or two are eligible. If they have already locked in their first preference or chosen to freeze, there’s no further movement possible in this window.

The mid-entry is for candidates who missed the original CSAS (PG)-2026 application process entirely, or who started but never completed their form. The Category change is a strict one-time-only facility. Candidates who have already changed their category once in an earlier window cannot do so again during this correction window.

The University has clarified that it may announce additional rounds of allocation, subject to the availability of vacant seats. Candidates should continue to monitor official communications for any such updates.