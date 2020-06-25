Delhi University principals accused of plagiarism

Delhi University campus (File Photo) Delhi University campus (File Photo)

Plagiarism charges have been levelled against principals of two DU colleges and a probe demanded in the matter. Separate complaints have been lodged against Zakir Hussain College Principal Masroor Ahmad Beg and Dyal Singh College (Evening) Principal Pawan Sharma. While Beg did not respond to queries, Sharma denied the charges.

The Indian National Teachers’ Congress wrote to UGC Chairman and DU V-C Yogesh Tyagi alleging that Beg had completely plagiarised a paper by former UGC chairman Sukhdeo Thorat. Beg is also alleged to have plagiarised a paper of Dr Rakhi Gupta and Divya Gupta Choudhary.

Similarly, Academic Council (AC) member Naveen Gaur has also sent repeated complaints against Sharma. “…the book authored by Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, titled “Training and Development”, has been highly plagiarised… As per the Turnitin report,…it comes under Level 3 of plagiarism,” he wrote on May 23.

Responding to the claims, Sharma said: “I have the true Turnitin report which shows 0% plagiarism. This is being done because my extension (of principal’s term) is due and the accuser doesn’t want me to continue.”

When asked if a probe was being set up, Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani said, “Right now, everybody is busy with examinations. Later on, university authorities will see what to do.”

Dyal Singh College governing body chairman Rajiv Nayan said a three-member committee has been constituted to look into the matter. DU V-C did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

