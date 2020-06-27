Delhi University postpones open book exams

Delhi University open book exams postponed (File Photo) Delhi University open book exams postponed (File Photo)

Delhi University (DU) has postponed its online open-book examinations (OBE) by 10 days citing rising cases of COVID-19. Exams that were earlier due to start on July 1 will now begin on July 10.

This comes on the day when the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) wrote to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal asking that the exams be canceled. They cited his tweet of June 24, asking the UGC to revisit guidelines of assessment for both terminal and intermediate level students.

“All concerned are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for all final semester /term /year and ex-students as per date sheet in OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID19 pandemic,” Dean Examinations Vinay Gupta said in a notification Saturday.

The revised date sheet for the exams would be uploaded on the DU website on July 3, the notification said.

“The mock test to facilitate students appearing for examinations for awareness about the procedures of OBE mode, to be conducted remotely, shall start from July 4. A separate notification shall be issued by the examination branch regarding all the details of the mock test before the commencement of the test,” Gupta said in the notification.

He said the “facilities of ICT infrastructure available at Common Service Centre (CSC) as engaged by University shall continue as per the new date sheet notified by examination branch”, however, details of CSC “shall be unchanged”.

“All the facilities extended through various notifications to students in the PWD category in general and visually impaired students, in particular, shall continue to be applicable for the rescheduled examinations in OBE mode as one-time measure adopted by the university for the academic session 2019-20,” the notification said.

It also said the “activities” for intermediate students – who are being assessed on internal assessment and previous semesters marks – will remain unchanged.

DU teachers and students, irrespective of their political ideology, have opposed the OBE and asked that it be scrapped as it was “discriminatory”. On Friday, 25 Academic Council and Executive Council members of DU wrote to the VC demanding the same.

