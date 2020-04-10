Delhi University postpones May/ June semester exams

Delhi University has postponed the May/ June semester examinations Delhi University has postponed the May/ June semester examinations

The University of Delhi has postponed the semester examinations that is scheduled to be conducted in May/ June amid coronavirus pandemic. The examinations have also been postponed for the students of open learning (SOL), Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), as well as ex-students. The datesheets announced earlier now stands withdrawn. The revised dates of examinations will be released soon.

“It is notified for information of all concerned that all the University Examinations (Theory and Practical) of the students of Regular Colleges, School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women Education Board and Ex-Students are hereby postponed till further notice/orders and the various Date Sheets issued in this regard stands withdrawn,” the varsity notification mentioned.

The university has advised students to stay connected with the varsity website- du.ac.in for latest updates.

Earlier, the registration process for University of Delhi (DU) entrance test (DUET) 2020 was cancelled. The application was to begin from April 2, 2020. The university will remain close till April 14 due to lockdown.

