Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Delhi University orders colleges to fill all assistant professors posts immediately

The varsity has requested to fill the posts following due procedures envisaged under the ordinances of the University and considering all eligibility criteria and qualifications laid down.

Delhi University has also asked for a compliance report to be sent to it immediately.

The Delhi University has directed its colleges to take “immediate” steps to fill vacant posts of assistant professors.

In a letter to principals on Monday, the university said the college should ensure that all the sanctioned posts are filled up in line with the reservation roster approved by the university.

The colleges are requested to “take immediate necessary steps in filling up the vacant posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects/disciplines in your College/Institution against the sanctioned strength.” The varsity has requested to fill the posts following due procedures envisaged under the ordinances of the University and considering all eligibility criteria and qualifications laid down.

It has also asked for a compliance report to be sent to it immediately.

“It is to be ensured that all the sanctioned posts be filled up on substantive basis as per the Reservation Roster approved by the University, irrespective of variation, if any, in the class size, tutorials, practicals etc and under no circumstances the teaching post in any subject/discipline shall remain unfilled to be filled up subsequently for any reason whatsoever in this behalf,” the varsity said in the letter.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:14:08 pm
Live Blog

