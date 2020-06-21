Delhi University opens online registration, first day sees website complaints

The university has done away with physical document verification, moving the process online. (Photo: Express Archive) The university has done away with physical document verification, moving the process online. (Photo: Express Archive)

The Delhi University (DU) on Saturday began online registration for its undergraduate, postgraduate and MPhil/PhD courses. The bulletin of information has been uploaded on the university website, and registrations will be on till July 4.

Dean of admissions Shobha Bagai said the entire admission process will be online and done in a contactless manner. However, on the first day itself, soon after the portal went live, there were reports of the website crashing and being inaccessible.

The university has done away with physical document verification, moving the process online. “Students are being asked to upload all their documents online, and the verification of those will also be done online initially. We are trying to tie with various exam boards to enable this process. Two boards have agreed, and we hope more will too in the future,” Bagai said in a virtual press meet Saturday.

She, however, said the final verification would be done by colleges when “normalcy” returns.

DU is also making two significant changes to its registration and admission process this year. “Unlike previous years when students were required to select courses and colleges of their choice, this time aspirants will be eligible for all merit courses provided they clear the cut-off,” said Bagai.

She also said the 5 % deduction in marks that used to take place when students from science and commerce applied for BA would be done away to make the process smoother. She said the rule was based on the notion that science students scored more than humanities students but that no longer held any ground.

As reported earlier, DU has also decided to do away with ECA (extra curricular activities) and sports trials due to the pandemic. Admissions to these will be done on the basis of certificates.

“For admission in Music (Hons), aspirants will be required to upload their videos on Youtube and send the link, which will be assessed by a panel. For Physical Education, there will be no practical component for admission. It will be done only on the basis of documents,” said Bagai.

Till 9 pm, the website had seen 19543 UG registrations, 5889 PG registrations and 457 PhD registrations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd