Delhi University opens CSAS Phase I registration for UG admissions 2026-27 at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi offers admission to a wide range of undergraduate programmes across its affiliated colleges and departments (Representative Image/AI)

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the launch of Phase I registration for undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG-2026) for the academic session 2026-27. The registration window opened on June 26, 2026, on the admission portal ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

The announcement, issued by DU’s Admission Branch, formally marks the beginning of the admission season for one of India’s most sought-after universities, which offers seats across 73 programmes and more than a hundred BA programmes across 67 colleges.

Delhi University: Admissions via CUET UG

Admissions to all undergraduate programmes at the University of Delhi will be based solely on CUET UG 2026 scores, fulfilling the programme-specific eligibility conditions published in the UG Bulletin of Information 2026-27. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 and wish to seek admission to DU colleges must register themselves on the CSAS UG 2026 portal.