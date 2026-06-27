Delhi University opens CSAS Phase I registration for UG admissions 2026-27 at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the launch of Phase I registration for undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG-2026) for the academic session 2026-27. The registration window opened on June 26, 2026, on the admission portal ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
The announcement, issued by DU’s Admission Branch, formally marks the beginning of the admission season for one of India’s most sought-after universities, which offers seats across 73 programmes and more than a hundred BA programmes across 67 colleges.
Admissions to all undergraduate programmes at the University of Delhi will be based solely on CUET UG 2026 scores, fulfilling the programme-specific eligibility conditions published in the UG Bulletin of Information 2026-27. Candidates who appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2026 and wish to seek admission to DU colleges must register themselves on the CSAS UG 2026 portal.
Importantly, students can register on the portal using their CUET UG 2026 application number only. The University has also integrated candidates’ credentials — including name, date of birth, photograph, and signature — through the Setu API of the Government of India.
The registration fee is one-time and non-refundable.
|Category
|Application Fee
|UR / OBC-NCL / EWS
|Rs 250
|SC / ST / PwBD
|Rs 100
Phase one of CSAS requires candidates to register on the portal and verify their basic details. This is the first step — without completing Phase I, candidates cannot proceed to college and programme preference filling.
Once Phase one is complete, candidates move to Phase two of CSAS, where they are required to map their CUET UG 2026 exams with the subjects they studied in Class 12. This subject-mapping step is critical for determining programme-specific eligibility. Only CUET UG 2026 language and domain-specific papers where the candidate has passed Class 12 in the corresponding subject will be considered.
Based on this subject mapping, the University will determine each candidate’s eligibility and calculate their cumulative score for all the programmes in which they are found eligible. Students will then be required to fill in their preferences for programme and college combinations — this constitutes the Phase two exercise.
The schedule for Phase Two of CSAS will be announced separately by the University shortly.
Before applying, candidates are advised to read the UG Bulletin of Information and the CSAS (UG) 2026-27 rules available on the official website. These documents contain the minimum eligibility criteria, programme-specific requirements, and detailed allocation guidelines that govern the entire admission process.
For updates, candidates must check the official admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in for schedules, or they can visit the IE Education Portal.