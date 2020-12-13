Delhi University opens admission process for reserved category candidates under special cut-off

Delhi University admissions 2020: The special cut-off has been released for reserved category candidates. Representational image/ file

Delhi University admissions 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the special cut-off for reserved category candidates for admission to undergraduate courses across colleges. According to DU, the special drive is only for applicants belonging to the OBC/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD/ KM/ sikh minority categories.

If a candidate has marks equal to or more than the cut-off prescribed, they can apply for admission at the college. This year, the entire admission process is being held online, hence students have to apply at du.ac.in. “The eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the Special Drive Cut-off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities online within the stipulated time,” the varsity notification mentioned.

In science subjects, the cut-off for most of the courses, from mathematics to chemistry varies between 80 to 95, in arts and commerce, the cut-off is in the range between 70 to 85. The popular courses like mathematics, computer science, economics, English, geography have their cut-off between 80 to 90.

Earlier, the special cut-off released for admissions in colleges under Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), and for general category candidates.

There are a total of 70,000 seats at the undergraduate level across courses and colleges.

