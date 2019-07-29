Delhi University open school releases B.Com (H) result, how to check

DU SOL results 2019: The School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (DU) has released the results of Bachelor of Commerce, B.Com (Hons) examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- sol.du.ac.in.

The institute offers five undergraduate programmes- BA Programme, B.Com. (H), BA (H) Political Science, and BA (H) English.

DU SOL results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the admission process to BA programme, B.Com, B.Com (honours), BA (honours) English and BA (Honours) Political Science will be closed on July 31.

Candidates will have to pay fee of Rs 500 as application fee. In case, a student wants to change their course they will have to pay an additional Rs 100 and for change of subject, a fee of Rs 50 will be applicable per subject.

The varsity has also uploaded a short-film or video based tutorial to train students on how to film online application form.

The last date to apply is July 31, the applications will also be accepted from August 1 to August 31, 2019 (Saturday) but during this interval, students will have to pay Rs 200 as an additional charge.

In case any student has a query or faces any difficulty, they will have to call the helpline number 011-27008300 and 27008301 from 9 am to 7 pm.