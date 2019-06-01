Delhi University open school admissions begin: Check how to apply

DU SOL admissions 2019: The online registration process for admission at the School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (DU) has begun today – June 1, 2019 as per the schedule. Students who wish to study from the open or distance learning mode of DU can apply at the official webiste, sol.du.ac.in.

Advertising

The forms for admissions to BA programme, B.Com, B.Com (honours), BA (honours) English and BA (Honours) Political Science are released and the last date to apply for these courses on July 31, 2019 (Wednesday). The prospectus is also available in both English and Hindi on the SOL website.

DU SOL admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sol.du.ac.in.

Step 2: If a pop-up appears, read instructions and click ‘proceed’

Step 3: If not, on the homepage, click on ‘UG admissions 2019’

Step 4: Click on ‘for new UG admissions, click here’

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

Step 7: Print fee receipt and id card

DU SOL admissions 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay fee of Rs 500 as application fee. In case, a student wants to change their course they will have to pay an additional Rs 100 and for change of subject, a fee of Rs 50 will be applicable per subject.

Advertising

The varsity has also uploaded a short-film or video based tutorial to train students on how to film online application form.

Students who wish to apply for BA (hon) English or BA (hon) Political Science will have to enter marks obtained in main or concurrent courses as well as select their elective courses. Those who are applying for BA (hons), BCom, BA programme will have to select their courses from a drop-down menu, as per the official notification.

The last date to apply is July 31 the applications will also be accepted from August one to August 31, 2019 (Saturday) but during this interval, students will have to pay Rs 200 as an additional charge.

In case any student has a query or faces any difficulty, they will have to call the helpline number 011-27008300 and 27008301 from 9 am to 7 pm.

Meanwhile, admissions for regular students is on. The last date to apply for regular admissions is July 14 and the first cut-off is expected by June 20, 2019