Delhi University open book exams from July, check date sheet

Delhi University campus (File Photo) Delhi University campus (File Photo)

The University of Delhi (DU) will conduct the final year or semester exams from July onwards. Despite much debate and resistance from both teachers and students, the university is conducting the exams in open book mode as a “one-time measure due to the COVID-19”. The varsity has released a tentative date sheet for the exams.

Apart from the final year students, improvement papers will be held for students who had not cleared any paper in previous exams. The duration for examination will be two hours only and one hour can be taken in addition to two hours for downloading question papers and scanning, uploading answer sheets, the university said in an official notice.

The Ability Enhancement Compulsory Course (AECC-I) part-I exams of second-semester papers meant for students of sixth semester and ex-students who have ER of second or fourth along with the sixth semester in Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) system will be held on July 5, 3:30 pm. Generic electives for sixth-semester students will be held from 3:30 pm on July 4.

The exams will begin on July 1. Several exams will be held on the same day and hence students will have to opt for one of many exams on a single day. “Since, the examinations in certain discipline subjects like Accounting and Finance, Apparel Design Course, Arabic, Buddhist Studies, Business Laws, Computer Applications, Operational Research, Tax Procedure & Practice, Tourism and Travel Management etc will be held only on one day. The candidates will be required to appear in their Second discipline subject on the other day of the discipline subject examinations in alphabetical order,” read the official notice.

Students can check their official date sheet for their subjects by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘tentative date sheet’ link

Step 3: Select the subject you wish to appear for

Step 4: Date sheet will open, download

Earlier, a survey of over 50,000 Delhi University students, conducted by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), has found that 85 per cent of respondents do not feel that they are in a position to appear for online Open Book Examinations (OBE) as proposed by the university.

