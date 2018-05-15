DU admissions 2018: Online registration process will be glitch-free, says Delhi University officials

DU admissions 2018: Admissions to Ph D, M.Phil, postgraduate and undergraduate courses and registration process will be online. (Representational image) Admissions to Ph D, M.Phil, postgraduate and undergraduate courses and registration process will be online. (Representational image)

DU admissions 2018: The Delhi University administration is making all efforts to avoid any technical glitches during the online registration process for admission to various courses in its affiliated colleges, beginning today. Last year, technical glitches in the online portal surfaced right from day one of the admission process. The website’s server went down and many aspirants failed to access the portal.

READ | DU admissions 2018 LIVE: Online registration to begin today at 6 pm at du.ac.in

“We have opened all tabs and ensuring zero technical glitches,” Officer on Special Duty (Admission) Ashutosh Bharadwaj said. While the registration for undergraduate programmes will commence tomorrow from 6 pm onwards, postgraduate programmes and postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law registrations will begin on May 18. Registration for Ph.D and M.Phil programmes will begin on May 20. Meanwhile, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Rocky Tuseed said the union would set up a centre on North Campus to help aspirants in the registration process.

Read | Delhi University begins admission process today; courses offered, fees and expected cut-off

Admissions to Ph.D, M.Phil, postgraduate and undergraduate courses for 2018-19 academic session, and registration process for all categories and quotas will be online.

Last month, the varsity had announced that it would add new features to its online form for 2018-19 admissions which included providing a single portal for applications for both merit-based and entrance-based entry into undergraduate courses. The varsity will hold ‘Open Day’ sessions between May 21 and May 29 (except Sunday) at Conference Centre near Gate number 4 on North Campus.

“Open Days will have two sessions – 10 am to 11.30 am and 12 pm to 1.30 pm. On these days, information about registration, admission process, schedule and other related information would be provided,” the statement said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd