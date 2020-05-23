Delhi University offers courses, teacher training programmes via ‘virtual learning environment’

DU’s virtual learning environment can be accessed at vle.du.ac.in (Representational image) DU’s virtual learning environment can be accessed at vle.du.ac.in (Representational image)

The University of Delhi (DU) has launched a virtual learning environment (VLE) – a web portal – vle.du.ac.in – to provide required digital support for teachers and students. While the varsity claims to host 1500 e-lessons, 29000 e-quizzes, 20 e-labs, and 50 e-lectures on the portal, it also has a section called Institute of Life Long Learning (ILLL) which is dedicated to training teachers in the required information and communication tools (ICT).

The university is offering undergraduate courses, foundation courses, and national mission on education courses through its online portal. This includes the humanities, social science, mathematical, commerce, and science-based courses offered by the varsity as well as short courses including conflict resolution, film studies, theater performance, etc. The courses are available in Hindi and English.

Read | DU open school students can shift to regular colleges in second year

While VLE is for students, the ILLL is for advanced learners who wish to be trained in new-age skills. This includes teachers and heads of various institutions who need to adapt themselves to the use of ICT to facilitate teaching and administration, the varsity informed. This is a digital version of various workshops and conferences which have also been held earlier by DU in physical space as well as through video conferences.

Currently, the university is shut and classes are being held digitally. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in its guidelines had asked universities to upload their academic content digitally to be accessed anytime. Teachers will be asked to publish 25 per cent of the syllabus through online teaching and the rest through face to face traditional classrooms, even when the institutes re-open. Among other suggestions was to adopt a 6-day working pattern and continuous teacher training.

Meanwhile, the university is yet to decide on the mode of conducting the exams for final year students. While the varsity has asked HODs to create question papers for open book exam pattern, both students and teachers opposed the move. While NSUI is urging to promote students without exams. ABVP seeks a different mode of exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd