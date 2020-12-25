Delhi University not reopening in January, varsity warns against fake circular

The University of Delhi (DU) has refused to release any circular regarding the reopening of the varsity. “Notification dated 24-12-2020 for reopening of University is fake and has not been issued by the dean examinations office,” the varsity claimed in an official statement. The statement was issued after a circular claimed that DU will reopen for fourth-semester students of all undergraduate courses from January.

The circular which has been termed as fake by the varsity had claimed that “the University will reopen in physical mode from the 3rd of January, 2021. Online classes will not be continued, and attendance will be strictly compulsory. Any student found lacking in attendance hereafter will not be allowed to sit for semester examinations, internal assessment (IA), practical, viva-voice, projects, oral (moot courts) apprenticeship, internship, field work, etc.”

The government has in earlier notice claimed that no student will be forced to join the college in physical form and a consent letter from parents will be required for those who have decided to rejoin physical classes. DU had reopened the hostel facility for the PhD students in August but it was only for “registered bonafide PhD students” who needed access to the lab. Students coming back to hostels were asked to mandatory follow 14-days self-quarantine in their respective hostel rooms followed by their screening by the WUS Health Center.

Meanwhile, the new batch might have to join classes in digital form. The admission process for undergraduate courses is still on at the varsity. The NCWEB released its 8th cut-off last night. The application process will open from December 26. For regular courses too the varsity will release the third special cut-off for regular college admissions which will begin from December 28 at 10 am and will continue till December 29 at 5 pm.