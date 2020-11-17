Delhi University NCWEB 4th cut-off released, check college and course-wise marks needed for admission

Delhi University NCWEB 4th cut-off: The University of Delhi (DU) released the fourth cut-off list for admission to colleges for several undergraduate courses under the NCWEB. The Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board also known as NCWEB of DU is a unique system where women candidates are allowed to attend classes on Saturdays without attending full-time college.
Those who have marks equal to more than the cut-off will be eligible for admissions. The admission process will be open from November 18 and will remain open till November 29, 5 pm at respective teaching centres.
NCWEB 4th cut-off for BCom
Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 63%
Bhagini Nivedita College – 62%
Aryabhatta College – 71%
Bharti College – 74%
College of Vocational Studies – 71%
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College – Closed for general category
Dr BR Ambedkar College – 70%
JDM College – 74%
Jesus and Mary college – 79%
Kalindi College – 75%
Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 73%
Lakshmi Bai College – 73%
Maharaja Agrasen College – 73%
Maitreyi College – 74.5%
Mata Sundri College – 72%
Moti Lal Nehru College – 71%
PGDAV College – 70%
Rajdhani College – 77%
Satywati College – 74%
SGGSC of Commerce – 77%
SPM College – 75%
Sri Aurobindo College – 70%
Vivekanada College – 76%
Hansraj College – 85%
Miranda House – 85.5%
BA Economics + Political Science
Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 62%
Bhagini Nivedita College – 60%
Aryabhatta College – 71%
Bharati College – 76.5%
College of Vocational Studies – 71%
Dr BR Ambedkar College – 70%
JDM College – 75%
Jesus and Mary College – 77.5%
Kalindi College – 76%
Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 74%
Lakshmibai College – 75%
Maharaja Agrasen College – 75%
Mata Sundri College – 73%
Motilal Nehru College – 71%
PGDAV College – 70%
Rajdhani College – 76.5%
Ramanujan College – 73%
Satyawati College – 73%
SGGSC of Commerce – 73%
Sri Aurobindo College – 68%
Vivekananda College – 76%
BA History + Political Science
Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 61%
Bhagini Nivedita College – 62%
Aryabhatta College – 70%
Bharati College – 76%
College of Vocational Studies – 71%
Dr BR Ambedkar College – 75%
JDM College – 68%
Jesus and Mary College – 77%
Kalindi College – 77%
Keshav Mahavidyalya – 72%
Lakshmibai College – 75%
Maharaja Agrasen College – 75%
Motilal Nehru College – 70%
PGDAV Vollege – 71%
Rajdhani College – 77.75%
Ramanujan College – 74%
Satyawati College – 74%
SGGSC of Commerce – 70%
Sri Aurobindo College – 68%
Vivekanda College – 76%
For regular courses, five cut-offs have been released so far. Of the total 70,000 seats available under regular UG admissions, so far 67,781 seats have been filled and for the remaining seats, a special cut-off will be released.
