Delhi University NCWEB 4th cut-off released, check college and course-wise marks needed for admission

DU releases 4th cutoff for NCWEB. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational)

Delhi University NCWEB 4th cut-off: The University of Delhi (DU) released the fourth cut-off list for admission to colleges for several undergraduate courses under the NCWEB. The Non-collegiate Women’s Education Board also known as NCWEB of DU is a unique system where women candidates are allowed to attend classes on Saturdays without attending full-time college.

Those who have marks equal to more than the cut-off will be eligible for admissions. The admission process will be open from November 18 and will remain open till November 29, 5 pm at respective teaching centres.

NCWEB 4th cut-off for BCom

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 63%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 62%

Aryabhatta College – 71%

Bharti College – 74%

College of Vocational Studies – 71%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College – Closed for general category

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 70%

JDM College – 74%

Jesus and Mary college – 79%

Kalindi College – 75%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 73%

Lakshmi Bai College – 73%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 73%

Maitreyi College – 74.5%

Mata Sundri College – 72%

Moti Lal Nehru College – 71%

PGDAV College – 70%

Rajdhani College – 77%

Satywati College – 74%

SGGSC of Commerce – 77%

SPM College – 75%

Sri Aurobindo College – 70%

Vivekanada College – 76%

Hansraj College – 85%

Miranda House – 85.5%

BA Economics + Political Science

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 62%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 60%

Aryabhatta College – 71%

Bharati College – 76.5%

College of Vocational Studies – 71%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 70%

JDM College – 75%

Jesus and Mary College – 77.5%

Kalindi College – 76%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya – 74%

Lakshmibai College – 75%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 75%

Mata Sundri College – 73%

Motilal Nehru College – 71%

PGDAV College – 70%

Rajdhani College – 76.5%

Ramanujan College – 73%

Satyawati College – 73%

SGGSC of Commerce – 73%

Sri Aurobindo College – 68%

Vivekananda College – 76%

BA History + Political Science

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 61%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 62%

Aryabhatta College – 70%

Bharati College – 76%

College of Vocational Studies – 71%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 75%

JDM College – 68%

Jesus and Mary College – 77%

Kalindi College – 77%

Keshav Mahavidyalya – 72%

Lakshmibai College – 75%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 75%

Motilal Nehru College – 70%

PGDAV Vollege – 71%

Rajdhani College – 77.75%

Ramanujan College – 74%

Satyawati College – 74%

SGGSC of Commerce – 70%

Sri Aurobindo College – 68%

Vivekanda College – 76%

For regular courses, five cut-offs have been released so far. Of the total 70,000 seats available under regular UG admissions, so far 67,781 seats have been filled and for the remaining seats, a special cut-off will be released.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd