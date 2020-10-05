DU mulls early cut-offs for students to weigh options

Usually, the first cut-off lists are released late in the night before the first day of admissions.(File photo)

The Delhi University administration said it is trying to ask colleges to release their cut-off lists by October 11 or 12.

As per the admission schedule released by the varsity, students will begin taking admissions on October 12.

DU’s Dean of Admissions Shobha Bagai said the admistration is trying to get the cut-off list released a little earlier than usual to give students more time to weight their options and decide before taking admissions.

Usually, the first cut-off lists are released late in the night before the first day of admissions.

“We are going to request principals to release the lists a little earlier. Our endeavour is for them to be released by 10th or 11th, but of course it is finally up to the principals. We also want for them to have enough time to decide on their lists,” she said.

