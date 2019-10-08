Delhi University May/ June semester exam results declared, how to check via website

DU May/ June semester exam results 2019: The University of Delhi declared the results for the semester examination that was conducted in the month of May/ June. The students can check the results through the website- du.ac.in.

Advertising

The results are available for the Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) part 2 examination, Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) part 2 second year exam, B.Tech semester 8 exam, B.Sc Geology (Semester 10 exams), M.Sc (Geology) (Semester 10) exams, B.Tech (I.T. & Mathematical Innovation) 8th Semester.

DU May/ June results 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the website- du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter hall ticket number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on screen ‘

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The School of Open Learning (SOL) has recently released the results for the CBCS BA, BCom, and BA (H), B.Com (H) courses. Those who clear the first year in School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will now be able to take admission in any college affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) in their second year

From this year onwards, the CBCS system and a new curriculum under the system were introduced for students in the distance learning mode (both SOL and NCWEB) along with options of choosing elective courses which were available only in regular mode.