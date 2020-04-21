Delhi University May-June exam forms released online

Exam dates and mode of exam not announced yet. (Representational image) Exam dates and mode of exam not announced yet. (Representational image)

The University of Delhi (DU) will conduct the annual and semester exams online. Students have to fill an online exam form available at the varsity website. Those who had filled forms physically in their respective colleges will have to fill or update their forms online as well, however, they will not have to pay the fee again. The last date to apply is May 15. Colleges or departments will verify these forms.

In a circular, addressed to department heads and principals, the varsity said, “Due to adversity of COVID-19 and its repercussion lockdown, it is seen that various colleges and departments have not filled the online exam forms for session May-June 2020. In the concern of the conduct of the end semester exam, the examination branch has created a student portal so all students can fill their tentative exam forms.”

The exam dates, however, have not yet been disclosed by the varsity. In an official notice, the dean examination had announced to delay the annual and semester-end exams. A proposal for conducting exams online was also being considered, however, it had faced a backlash from some teachers.

There is no official announcement yet on the mode of conducting exams and exam dates, yet. The exam forms are available for students in the school of open learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), as well as ex-students.

