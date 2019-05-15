Delhi University makes bid to open more reserved seats

In a bid to ensure social justice, Delhi University is planning to introduce a system in its undergraduate admission process this year, through which reserved category students will automatically be transferred to the unreserved category if they are able to meet the cut-off in successive lists.

Advertising

Rasal Singh, member of the Standing Committee of the Academic Council, said a decision in this regard was passed in the meeting of the body on May 2.

“For example, a student of the SC category gets 80% marks in his best of four. In the first list, the cut-off for say Hindi (hons) in the general category is 82% and for SC it is 80%. In the first list, the student will get admission in the SC category. But if in the second list, the cut-off for general category falls to 80%, the student will automatically be transferred to admission under general category, so that the unreserved seat opens up again for admission,” said Singh.

He said the formula would be applicable to all reserved categories — including SC, ST, OBC, and even for the EWS (economically weaker section) admission this year. “This is a historic decision. We used to have this provision in Kirori Mal College till 2017, but last year we did not have it. In 95% colleges, this provision does not exist, but a few colleges do follow this,” he said.

Advertising

Explained For social justice Several student and teacher organisations have raised the issue of not transferring reserved category students to the general category, even if they meet the general cut-off. In the absence of such a shift, SC/ST applicants suffer from a loss of seats, raising questions about the rationale behind reservation. This is the first time the university has put the policy in black and white.

Singh said the decision had been passed in the Standing Committee meeting, and would be implemented whether or not it is given approval in the Academic Council (AC).

Registration for DU admissions will begin tentatively on May 20 and the first cut-off list may be out on June 14. This year is likely to see many changes, especially in the sports quota. Only those sports which are played in the Commonwealth Games, Olympics and Asian Games will be considered for sports trial.

The AC will also consider conducting entrance examinations in both Hindi and English and ward-quota seats for teaching and non-teaching staff being increased among other things.