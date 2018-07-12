Delhi University Law Faculty takes down entrance test result after complaints

Students at the North Campus. Photo by Partha Paul (Representational image) Students at the North Campus. Photo by Partha Paul (Representational image)

Flooded with complaints of irregularities, Delhi University’s Law Faculty on Wednesday withdrew results for its undergraduate entrance test within an hour of publishing it on its website. The results for the entrance test — conducted online on June 18 — was published at 11 am on Wednesday and was taken down an hour later when many students alleged receiving less than expected marks and many others were unable to find their names in the list.

“The results were announced at 11 am but many students found that they had scored way fewer marks than expected. I myself scored at least 25-30 marks less. Moreover, there were many whose names were not on the list, nor were students ranked properly. One hour later the results were taken down from the website without any intimation of when they will be released later,” said Shilpi, one of the examinees.

Read | Top 10 Law colleges in India

This was the first time that the Law Faculty had chosen to go online to conduct its entrance test, which was held at a number of centres — mostly private institutes — across the city. Even after the exam, students had raised issues at the shoddiness in the manner it was conducted and how many students were allowed cheating openly.

The students had also complained of technical glitches and slow Internet while taking the exam. “There’s been a spate of issues since the day the exam was conducted. Even then students had complained of other students being given extra time and raised questions about the fairness of the exercise,” said the student.

“This clearly shows DU cannot handle online mode,” she added. The results which are now taken down are anyway delayed by a week and were originally scheduled to be declared on July 4.

Law Faculty Dean Ved Kumari and coordinator for the admission for 2018 Dr Kiran Gupta, could not be reached for their comments despite several attempts.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd