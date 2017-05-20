Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Delhi University launches special drive to enroll more African students

The Foreign Students' Registry office will also answer queries from African students through email and phone.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: May 20, 2017 5:35:35 pm
With an aim to enroll more African students, Delhi University has undertaken a slew of measures, such as extension of online registration for foreign nationals till May 31 and answering their queries on email.

The Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) of the varsity has received over 300 applications from African nationals, the varsity said in a statement.

“To increase the number, the varsity will be extending online registration deadline for foreign nationals from 20 April to May 31,” it said.

The FSR office will also answer queries from African students on fsr@du.ac.in and fsr_du@yahoo.com and respond to phone calls on 91-11-27666756.

“The varsity is committed to reaching out to international students which will result in strengthening social, cultural and political ties between the two countries,” the varsity’s registrar said in the statement.

