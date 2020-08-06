Delhi University launches OneDU platform to offer e-learning resources at one stop

DU launched OneDU to integrate online learning efforts (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) DU launched OneDU to integrate online learning efforts (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The University of Delhi (DU) has created an integrated online platform OneDU to “augment and streamline online education” offered by the varsity. The aim of the platform is to promote online education across teaching departments, colleges, centres, and other affiliated bodies.

It will generate and disseminate e-resources, wherever required. The platform has representation from teaching and non-teaching communities, the university informed through an official statement. The varsity in the statement said that the platform will be held in enhancing the capacity of stakeholders to facilitate better utilisation of online teaching applications.

“The University has decided to augment and streamline online education by facilitating e-learning support through the Delhi University Computer Centre (DUCC) by creating and integrating online platform and networking resources and facilities for use by all the university departments, centres, colleges, and other affiliated bodies under ‘OneDU’ – online eDUcation flagship programmes,” the official notice read.

“Online teaching and learning has become an integral part of education worldwide owing to the unprecedented pandemic situation. The University of Delhi also adopted online teaching and learning in the last semester, whereby students were taught through various online platforms,” it added. Now under OneDU, all these efforts will be integrated.

Meanwhile, the admission process of the varsity is ongoing. While the entrance-exam application dates have been closed for most of the courses – for which the admission is on the basis of merit – the application process will end on August 31. So far, 3.28 lakh students have applied for undergraduate level admissions at the varsity.

