Delhi University launches ‘DU Care for Neighbour’ to feed needy in vicinity

The University of Delhi (DU) has launched the ‘DU Care for Neighbour’ fund to feed the economically weaker section residing in and around the North and South campuses. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi in his letter to the alumni asked for their continued support for this effort.

“The university has constituted a special task force with a diverse representation that meets regularly through the virtual mode to discuss impending challenges, devise solutions and implement them expeditiously,” Tyagi said in an open letter.

“You have been a constant pillar of support to the university and also a great contributor to nation-building. Today, your alma mater urges you to intensify your efforts to serve the society in whatever form you can from wherever you are located,” the V-C stated, while asking the alumni to contribute at UnitedAgainstCorona@du.ac.in.

“Together, we can enrich each other’s lives, nourish humanity with greater unity of purpose and hope to build a better world,” read the letter.

This is the second open letter of the DU V-C. He had earlier written to enrolled students asking them to contribute in nation-building during the lockdown. In the letter, he praised the alumni for their ‘committed service to the nation’. He also assured them that the shut classrooms due to the coronavirus have not hampered the varsity’s “pursuit of knowledge” and has instead made them rethink their ways of functioning.

“Though normal academic activities — mainly classroom teaching and laboratory research — have suffered owing to the distancing mandate, we have not allowed these constraints to hamper our pursuit of knowledge, research, innovation and social outreach,” he wrote. He added, “The pandemic has forced us to rethink the way we work and deliver. Our faculty members have successfully explored virtual classrooms and other digital aids to ensure continuity in the teaching-learning process.”

