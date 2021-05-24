Delhi University launches COVID helpline for visually impaired

A COVID helpline for the visually impaired has been launched by Delhi University’s Department of Social Work, along with the Blind Relief Association, to help them access medical services and ration supplies.

“Depending heavily on the sense of touch, a visually impaired person is much more vulnerable and needs special care/attention to be able to fight the pandemic and living through the widespread fears and unforeseen difficulties resulting due to the second wave. Adding to this, she or he has to struggle much more to access and avail basic common amenities, assured food, and primary health care facilities,” read a notice by the Department of Social Welfare.

The helpline can be reached at 8826248084, 9811819812, 7834873724, 9811699032, 8800127366and 8638993216.

Delhi University colleges and departments have been actively involved in providing COVID support to persons in distress during the past month. While several DU colleges such as Kamala Nehru College, Rajdhani College, and Shivaji College have been running COVID resource helpdesks manned by students and faculty, some colleges are now also vaccination centres open for the public.

Keshav Mahavidyalaya, in association with CDMO North West Delhi, is now a free RT-PCR testing facility from 10 am to 1 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. A COVID testing camp for the general public had set up by Miranda House on May 21, in partnership with Tata Medical and Diagnostics.