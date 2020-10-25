Delhi University JAT scorecards released, here’s how to check

Download JAT scorecards at du.ac.in, Representational image/ file

DU JAT result 2020: The Delhi University has released the scorecards for the Joint Admission Test (JAT). The students who had appeared in the exam can check results through the website- du.ac.in.

JAT is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) and BA (Hons) in Business Economics in affiliated colleges.

Those who have cleared the exams will be ranked based on marks or merit. Based on the merit list of the marks obtained, the university will start admissions.

DU JAT 2020: Here’s how to check scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official website- du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the scorecard link

Step 3: A PDF will open, click on the link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Check result, download.

The third cut-off of the varsity has been released on Saturday, and most courses closed for admissions. Overall, over 80 per cent seats have already been filled after the second round of admission. Courses which remain open have not seen major drops in percentage.

The university has listed three merit list for UG entrance-based admissions followed by spot admission rounds. In case seats are still left vacant, more cut-offs or special cut-off might release. The spot admissions portal will open for registration from November 9. The new session is expected to start by November 18.

